Sara Duterte to be V-P running mate of Marcos Jr

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter agreed yesterday to be the running mate of Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year's presidential election, her spokesman said, confirming weeks of speculation over an alliance between two powerful families.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who is seeking the vice-presidency, announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as Mr Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who was toppled in a 1986 uprising.

"My party allied with and asked for support for Bongbong Marcos and for me after I accepted your challenge and your call," Ms Duterte-Carpio said, referring to Mr Marcos by his nickname.

Ms Christina Garcia-Frasco, her spokesman, separately confirmed to Reuters her decision. A spokesman for Mr Marcos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Marcos, 64, who belongs to a different political party, earlier said he wanted Ms Duterte-Carpio to be his running mate.

In the Philippines, the president and vice-president are elected separately.

The alliance would be formidable and a boon for both campaigns, analysts have said, with Mr Marcos able to tap the huge support base of the Dutertes in the south, and Ms Duterte-Carpio likely to gain from the Marcos dynasty's decades of dominance in its northern stronghold.

Experts say Mr Marcos has emerged as the front runner due to Ms Duterte-Carpio's decision not to contest against him, after she led opinion polls on preferred presidential candidates throughout the year.

REUTERS