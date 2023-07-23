Malaysian trade minister Salahuddin Ayub dies following surgery

ALOR SETAR – Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub died at a hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, late on Sunday evening. He was 61.

A Facebook post by his daughter Fatihah Salahuddin said he died at 9.23pm at the Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce that the head of our family, Salahuddin Ayub, has passed away,” she said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a Twitter post: “I am deeply affected that Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister and loyal friend, the Honourable Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, has returned to God today.”

“It is personally a great loss to me and my family, as Salahuddin was steadfast in our long battle to the end of his life. His service and sacrifice cannot be repaid in material terms.”

Datuk Seri Anwar said Mr Salahuddin “is known because of his great humanity, whether to friend or foe”.

“He was diligent and committed to his duty and responsibility,” he added. “Rest well, my friend. May Allah grant strength to your family and forgive your sins, and may my friend Salahuddin be given a special place by your side, God willing.”