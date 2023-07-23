Malaysian trade minister Salahuddin Ayub dies following surgery

ALOR SETAR – Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub died at a hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, late on Sunday evening. He was 61.
A Facebook post by his daughter Fatihah Salahuddin said he died at 9.23pm at the Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah.
“It is with great sorrow that we announce that the head of our family, Salahuddin Ayub, has passed away,” she said.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a Twitter post: “I am deeply affected that Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister and loyal friend, the Honourable Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, has returned to God today.”
“It is personally a great loss to me and my family, as Salahuddin was steadfast in our long battle to the end of his life. His service and sacrifice cannot be repaid in material terms.”
Datuk Seri Anwar said Mr Salahuddin “is known because of his great humanity, whether to friend or foe”.
“He was diligent and committed to his duty and responsibility,” he added. “Rest well, my friend. May Allah grant strength to your family and forgive your sins, and may my friend Salahuddin be given a special place by your side, God willing.”
Mr Salahuddin’s press secretary, Ms Syakirin Husnal, said the minister’s remains would be taken to his mother’s house in Kampung Serkat (Kopi Tenggek) in Tanjung Piai, Johor.
She added that the family thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes, as well as all medical personnel at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah.
Mr Salahuddin, who was Pulai MP, suffered a brain haemorrhage at 10.15pm on Saturday and underwent surgery on Sunday morning.
He leaves behind his wife, Datin Fatimah Taha, and six children.
Born in Pontian, Johor, to Malay-Chinese parents, Mr Salahuddin graduated from Universiti Putra Malaysia and worked at a bank before venturing into politics.
In 1999, he joined Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and contested the Johor state seat of Benut but lost.
He then ran for the parliamentary seat of Kubang Kerian in Kelantan in 2004 and won. He was re-elected in 2008.
In 2013, he returned to Johor to contest the parliamentary seat of Pulai but lost to Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.
He and a few others broke away from PAS in 2015 and formed Parti Amanah Negara.
He contested in the 2018 General Election under Pakatan Harapan and won both the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Johor state seat of Simpang Jeram. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK