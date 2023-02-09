Sacked Umno member and former Malaysian minister Khairy to rock the airwaves as DJ

SINGAPORE - Despite fielding offers from several Malaysian political parties after his sacking from Umno, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has decided to lend his voice to a radio station instead.

Malaysian media company Media Prima Audio (MPA) said on Thursday that the politician, popularly known as KJ, will begin hosting a 6am to 10am weekday segment from Feb 15 as a radio DJ on Hot FM.

In Thursday morning’s edition of the Bekpes Hot programme, the show’s regular presenters confirmed his new appointment with Mr Khairy over a phone call, joking that they will be offering the unemployed politician some work to fill up his empty schedule.

Mr Khairy also said in jest that he was unemployed as “many people took selfies with me but did not vote for me eventually”.

The former MP for Rembau in Negeri Sembilan lost the parliamentary contest for Sungai Buloh in November’s general election.

MPA chief executive officer Nazri Noran said Hot FM decided to hire Mr Khairy to ensure the radio station’s content remains fresh and relevant to its listeners.

“Khairy or KJ is not only a great politician and leader but also an influencer who has a great impact on Malaysians,” he added.

“KJ’s presence will not only give listeners something different through the pairing of politicians, comedians and radio presenters, but a new dimension for the country’s radio landscape.”

Mr Khairy, a former science and technology minister who also held the youth and sports portfolio, was sacked from Umno last month for “violating party discipline”.

On Monday, he indicated that he is mulling over contesting the Selangor state polls that must be held this year.