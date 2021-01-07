Sacked BN official says Anwar had support of Umno chief

Barisan Nasional's (BN) recently-sacked secretary-general said yesterday that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sent a letter to the Malaysian King supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in his attempt to become prime minister.

Zahid was also plotting to topple the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) by negotiating with the Chinese-based Democratic Action Party (DAP) to form a new government, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

"I can confirm that there was support in black and white given by the Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to topple the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN)," Mr Annuar told a news conference.

"I also received verified information on the place and date of a purported meeting with DAP in an attempt to form a new political alignment," he added.

Mr Annuar showed the purported letter of support for Mr Anwar, dated Oct 11, 2020 to the media, a day after he was ousted from his position as secretary-general in the BN coalition.

He said he had verified that it was authentic.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng refuted Mr Annuar's claims and said any political cooperation between Umno and DAP was highly unlikely due to their contrasting ideologies.

"Don't drag us into this. Don't use us as a pretext to save your own political skin. This is wrong and dishonest," Mr Lim was quoted as saying by the Free Malaysia Today news website.

Mr Anwar, who is president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, had claimed last September that he held a strong majority in Parliament with the backing of more than 120 MPs. However, he never announced their names and his claims fizzled out.

Mr Annuar remains Federal Territories Minister. His dismissal from his post on Tuesday is believed to have stemmed from his staunch backing for Umno's continued collaboration with the PN government, going against Zahid who wants Umno to abandon the PN coalition in order to remain the dominant Malay party.

Umno's annual general meetings last weekend saw about three-quarters of its divisions agreeing to ditch Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and force fresh elections by March.

It is understood that Zahid wants Umno's leaders to resign from their government positions by next month, as part of a push for snap polls.

Mr Muhyiddin was scheduled to chair a Bersatu supreme council meeting last night to discuss its cooperation with PN allies as well as preparations for elections, while Umno's supreme council is also holding its own meeting to decide whether to remain in PN and continue working with Bersatu.

Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, tweeted yesterday: "Those calling for GE (general elections) before the pandemic is brought under control are irresponsible. And I know among those asking for a snap general election are from my own party. Don't be selfish."

ASSERTION I can confirm that there was support in black and white given by the Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to topple the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN)... I also received verified information on the place and date of a purported meeting with DAP in an attempt to form a new political alignment. BARISAN NASIONAL'S RECENTLY-SACKED SECRETARY-GENERAL TAN SRI ANNUAR MUSA, speaking at a news conference.

In October, Zahid was criticised by leaders within his own party as well as its allies in PN for having announced his support for Mr Anwar.

On Oct 26, the Umno supreme council declared that it would continue to support the PN government led by Mr Muhyiddin and rejected the idea of supporting either Mr Anwar or the DAP.

Mr Annuar's allegations yesterday came after months of bickering within the increasingly shaky ruling PN.

Many Umno leaders are unhappy at being given less important Cabinet posts in the 10-month-old PN government, as leaders from Bersatu were given senior ministerial posts despite it being a smaller party than Umno.

There is also dissatisfaction among Umno leaders over several of their MPs, including Zahid, facing corruption charges.