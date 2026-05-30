Sabah’s special grant interim payment increased to $483 million next year, says PM Anwar

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he wants to be known as a leader who keeps his promise and takes care of all races, religions and states, instead of just one group.

KOTA KINABALU – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to increase Sabah’s special grant interim payment from RM600 million (S$193 million) to RM1.5 billion in the coming year.

He said this is a short-term measure taken while waiting for negotiations and a mechanism to be finalised on the 40 per cent entitlement payment amount and method.

He said he wants to be known as a leader who keeps his promise and takes care of all races, religions and states, instead of just one group.

“I also do not want to be known as a leader that breaks his promise to the people,” he said when officiating at the state-level Kaamatan festival on May 30.

He stressed that the Madani government is committed to implementing the 40 per cent entitlement for Sabah, noting that there was no argument about the matter.

“No argument, that is a policy that must be implemented, period,” he said.

“Now the challenge is how we are going to implement it,” he added.

Upon arrival at the event grounds, Datuk Seri Anwar joined other dignitaries including Chief Minister of Sabah Hajiji Noor, paramount leader of indigenous communities Huguan Siou, state ministers and local leaders.

The leaders took part in harvesting paddy, which is a key symbol of what Kaamatan is about.

A dance depicting the spirit of togetherness and peace as a sign of welcome to newcomers kick-started the celebrations.

Named the Mundung Solungan, this traditional dance is meant to call for the spirits of the realm to specifically protect a home or village that has just been built.

Dr Anwar visited several traditional houses, including the Rungus, Murut, Penampang and Bisaya homes.

He was also treated to traditional dances unique to each particular ethnic group.

Kaamatan organising chairman Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam reminded the people of the meaning of Kaamatan, which is to give thanks for bountiful harvests and blessings, and to unite as one.

He said despite the diverse cultures in Sabah, people can still celebrate in peace and harmony.

He added that this did not come easily as it takes continued effort to build and preserve the understanding and tolerance that makes it possible.

He invited the public to take the opportunity to visit all the traditional homes to experience the local food, beverages, cultures and traditions on showcase.

On other matters, Dr Joachim thanked the state and federal governments for helping to improve the quality of life of Sabahans through various development and socio-economic programmes.

He said developments and commitments from the government to help the people play important roles in bringing prosperity and happiness to Sabah.

The month-long Kaamatan festival culminates on May 30 and May 31.

The crowning of the state Unduk Ngadau – a beauty pageant – remains one of the most awaited programmes of the year.

The winner will be tasked with promoting Sabah’s unique cultures and places of interest.

She will also carry out various social and charity programmes related to promoting the state. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK