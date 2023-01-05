Sabah to require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, other states may re-enforce mask mandate

KOTA KINABALU - Malaysia’s Sabah government on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 restrictions for travellers from China will take effect from Sunday.

Travellers coming from China are required to be fully vaccinated, as well as provide a negative result from a PCR or professionally administered rapid antigen test within 48 hours before their flights, said Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Sabah’s minister in charge of Covid-19 matters.

The decision was made following the east Malaysia state’s Cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said Covid-19 preventive measures will be enhanced at the country’s “entry points”, without elaborating on the safety restrictions.

“Every inbound traveller will be monitored, particularly those coming from countries with high infection rates, including China and the United States. We are not loosening conditions,” he told a press conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting.

At least 336,000 Chinese nationals - including 53,000 nationals in December - entered Malaysia last year, Mr Anwar added, without leading to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

Mr Masidi had already hinted about the proposed actions last month in anticipation of China tourists’ arrivals and rising Covid-19 infections in the country driven by the emergence of new variants.

He said all international travellers will have their temperature taken by a thermal scanner. Those with a fever will be assessed further.

“Those with Covid-19 symptoms are required to take a (rapid antigen) test,” Mr Masidi, who is also state assemblyman for Karanaan in Ranau.

On the peninsula, Perak’s state government said all tourists arriving at its Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh and the border town of Pengkalan Hulu may have to undergo health screenings.

Perak health committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the state’s health department will soon decide on whether to make screening and masking up mandatory again.

He said the screening would be important for tourists arriving from China.

“I was particularly impressed with a healthcare screening centre here, where all staff members and patients were masked up at all times,” he said.

“It is very important that both private and government departments emulate this to check the spread of Covid-19.”