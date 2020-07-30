Sabah to face snap polls after assembly dissolved

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo will face a snap election after the assembly was dissolved on Thursday (July 30) following a day of political tumult.

Chief Minister Shafie Apdal announced the state assembly dissolution during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu on Thursday.

State governor Juhar Mahiruddin consented to the dissolution, which follows attempts by former chief minister Musa Aman to form a new government after securing several defections from Mr Shafie's administration.

The election has to take place within 60 days of the dissolution.