Sabah students win suit against teacher who was absent from class for seven months

KOTA KINABALU - Three former secondary school students in Sabah who filed a suit against their former English language teacher in the northern Kota Belud district for being absent from class for seven months have won their case in the Malaysian state’s High Court.

The court ruled in the landmark case that the teacher and four other defendants including the government breached their statutory duties and violated the former students’ constitutional guarantee to education.

The judgment was made via e-review on Tuesday and made available to the media by the plaintiffs’ lawyer Sherzali Herza Asli on Wednesday.

Students Rusiah Sabdarin, Nur Natasha Allisya Hamali and Calvina Angayung had sued their former English teacher Mohd Jainal Jamran, Taun Gusi national secondary school principal Suid Hanapi, the education director-general, the Education Minister and the government.

In his judgment, Justice Leonard David Shim said the students had proven their case on a balance of probabilities.

He granted the students’ claims after hearing evidence and submissions from both parties.

Among the declarations was that the five defendants were in breach of their statutory duties under the Education Act 1996 by failing to prepare the three plaintiffs for examinations.

The court also declared that the principal was in breach of his duties under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Justice Shim said the action had violated the three students’ access to education guaranteed to them under the Federal Constitution.

He allowed for nominal damages in the sum of RM30,000 (S$8,750) to be paid to each of the students by all five defendants.

He further allowed aggravated damages in the sum of RM20,000 to be paid to each of the students by the five defendants.

Justice Shim also allowed for 5 per cent per annum interest on nominal and aggravated damages from the date of judgment until the date of full and final payment.