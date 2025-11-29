Sabah state election: Incumbent GRS leads early count in potential boost for Anwar

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Voters casting their vote in Petagas, Sabah, for the Malaysian state's election on Nov 29.

- As early tallies trickle in from Sabah’s fiercely contested Nov 29 state election, the incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has taken a lead, in a potential boost for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose unity government is partly supported by the coalition and other allies from the state.

As at 11pm on Nov 29, the contest remained fluid, with ballots from across Sabah still being tallied at the central counting centre in Kota Kinabalu, the state’s capital.

Political observers are watching the outcome of the election closely as it will set the direction for Sabah’s next government and its relationship with the federal administration.

Unofficial results showed GRS leading, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) and the opposition Warisan.

To win a simple majority, a party or coalition must secure 37 of the 73 seats contested.

A total of 49 seats is needed for a two-thirds majority.

Sabah’s 17th state election saw a crowded field, with a record 596 candidates competing, representing a mix of national coalitions, Sabah-based parties and independents.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component of Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc, suffered one of its worst showings in Sabah after losing all eight seats it contested: Luyang, Kepayan, Likas, Sri Tanjong, Elopura, Tanjong Papat, Tanjung Aru and Kemabong.

In the 2020 state election, the DAP won six of the seven seats it fielded candidates in, underscoring the scale of its reversal this time.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, in a Facebook post on Nov 29, said the party accepted the decision of voters, noting that it respected the outcome in all eight constituencies.

“As the party’s secretary-general, I take full responsibility for the shortcomings and failures that led to DAP not winning a single seat in this election,” he said in a statement.

According to unofficial results shared by national news agency Bernama, several key leaders of parties have retained the seats they previously held.

Incumbent Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor of GRS retained his Sulaman seat; Warisan’s president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, defended his Senallang seat, while his younger brother Yusof Yacob won in Silam; BN Sabah’s chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, held on to his Lamag seat.

Datuk Ewon Benedick, president of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), secured Kadamaian, while Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan retained Tambunan.

Discussions about Sabah’s longstanding infrastructure challenges had dominated the campaign, with voters frustrated by a widening development gap.

One issue that came up was whether Sabah can secure the basic infrastructure and autonomy that have eluded residents for decades.

Sabah has 1.78 million eligible voters, and 882 polling stations were opened across the state for the election.

As at 4pm on Nov 29, the Election Commission reported that about one million voters, or 60.9 per cent of the electorate, had cast their ballots.

Mr Noah Jason Raj, 31, who cast his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Theresa Kg Inobong, said he has high hopes for home-grown Sabah parties such as UPKO or STAR.

“I hope to have strong, honest leaders who fight for our rights and prioritise Sabah’s rakyat (ordinary people),” he told The Straits Times.

Mr Raj, a draftsman, said he believes Sabah-grown parties are better positioned to represent Sabahans.

He added that he hopes to see “a Warisan-led party or, at best, a coalition of local parties to consolidate a Sabah-focused leadership with no manipulation or coercion by national parties”.