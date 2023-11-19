Sabah school principal living in storeroom earns Internet praise

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah - A school principal in Sabah’s Telupid district, located over 200km away from the state capital of Kota Kinabalu, has earned praise from Internet users after he shared a video of his living conditions in the school.

Mr George Odol, who has been serving as the SK Ulu Ansuan principal for over three years, shared how a small storeroom is now his living quarters.

The 60-year-old, who will retire on Nov 25, showed the 3m by 5m storeroom he had been living in since June 2020.

“This room was used to store old, unused school equipment and supplies, but it was turned into a room for me when I arrived. It is quite sad, but what else could I do,” he said.

Mr Odol had to use the school kitchen and toilet. He also had two village dogs, which he fed daily, to keep him company at night when everyone else had left for the day.

He said he was given a monthly allowance of RM500 (S$144) – which was scant compensation for giving up his comfort – but it was better than nothing.

Most importantly, he said the children would have teachers to guide them.

“Most of these children are Kadazandusun Rungus (an ethnic group), and if we Kadazandusun Rungus teachers are not willing to be placed in interior schools, who else will?” Mr Odol asked.

However, he said he was glad to serve, despite having to live in such conditions.

He said the silver lining was that a seven-door teachers’ “longhouse” quarters had been built and was ready for occupation.

Mr Odol said he chose to let teachers who come from other districts stationed there to use the facility and would remain in his tiny room until retirement.

Internet users took to social media to praise him for his dedication and sacrifice.

Many also shared their sympathy for Mr Odol and other teachers who sacrifice comfort when serving in interior areas with poor basic facilities.

Sabah Education Department director Raisin Saidin praised Mr Odol for his dedication.

He said though this should not happen in this day and age, the ability to adapt and find solutions rather than dwelling on the problem is what makes teachers in Sabah so precious.

He said the Education Department would try to assist teachers facing similar problems so they can work and live in conducive environments.

Attempts have been made to contact Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone J. Kurum and Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee over the matter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK