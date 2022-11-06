Sabah’s disqualified candidate arrested over riot at Tenom nomination centre

KOTA KINABALU - Incumbent Melalap MP Peter Anthony was arrested over a riot that broke out at the nomination centre in Tenom, Sabah on Saturday.

Sabah Police Commissioner Idris Abdullah said the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) president was hauled in after a police report was lodged following the fracas.

He said the police are investigating the case under the Election Offences Act 1954 as well as the Penal Code.

“The investigations then led to the arrest of Anthony to facilitate police probes,” he said in a statement on Sunday, adding that Anthony was detained at around midnight at the Karamunsing police station before being released on bail on Sunday morning.

Police were forced to fire tear gas at PKDM supporters, who turned aggressive as soon as they found out Anthony’s nomination papers for the Tenom parliamentary seat were rejected by the Election Commission at about 11.30am on Saturday.

Viral video clips showed supporters trying to force their way into the hall before Light Strike Force personnel fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The videos also showed a large group of supporters carrying their party flags running and shouting outside the nomination centre.

Police reinforcements were deployed from neighbouring district to manage the situation, which was eventually brought under control at 2.38pm.