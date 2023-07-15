Sabah rubber tapper borrows $35 to take taxi to watch daughter receive honours at education ceremony

A rubber tapper in Sabah borrowed RM120 (S$35) just to make the 45km journey to attend a ceremony honouring his daughter’s education achievement.

Mr Jaliusih Madakol, from a village in the small town of Tamparuli, borrowed money from his neighbours just so he and his wife, Ms Malian Bangkulat, 53, could afford the return taxi fare to see their daughter, Arnie, being honoured by the state education department for scoring a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for her Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM) examinations.

STPM is equivalent to Singapore’s GCE A-level examination.

Ms Arnie, 20, was among 75 students in the Borneoan state being honoured for aceing the pre-university exam.

Mr Jaliusih, 63, said his monthly income is only between RM200 and RM300, and his two vehicles – a battered motorcycle and a 30-year-old Proton saga car – “always breaks down.”

“The farthest it can go is up to Tamparuli town, about 30 minutes from our home,” he told English daily New Straits Times, adding that they had to hire a taxi from the town to the ceremony’s venue.

“I had no other choice but to borrow money from several villagers just to ensure we managed to get here. It is a joyous occasion.”

Arnie, who hopes to become a teacher, told reporters she studied hard as she wanted to help lift her family out of poverty.