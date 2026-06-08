Sabah residents told to avoid shoreline after Mindanao quake triggers tsunami warning

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Tsunami advisory sirens were activated in four affected districts in Sabah.

PUTRAJAYA – Residents on Sabah’s east coast in Malaysia have been advised to avoid coastal areas and comply with safety instructions following an early tsunami warning triggered by a strong earthquake off Mindanao in the Philippines.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup also urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as the authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Arthur said a 7.8-magnitude quake at a depth of 50km was detected off Mindanao at 7.37am on June 8, with tremors felt in several areas, including Tawau and Semporna.

“Based on an analysis by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), tsunami waves of up to 0.4m are expected to reach coastal areas in Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu between 10.30am and noon,” he said in a statement on June 8.

Arthur said tsunami advisory sirens had been activated in the four affected districts as an early warning and preparedness measure for residents.

He urged those living in coastal areas, particularly in Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu, to remain calm and avoid panic as the authorities continued to monitor the situation.

“The government, through MetMalaysia and the relevant security agencies, is monitoring developments closely,” he said.

He added that the latest weather, quake and tsunami information could be obtained through MetMalaysia’s official channels, including its website, the myCuaca mobile application, official social media platforms and the hotline on 1300-22-1638.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry, through the Malaysian Embassy in Manila, said it was closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake as regional tsunami alerts were issued for several neighbouring coastal areas.

“These are the early moments following the earthquake. The Embassy of Malaysia in Manila is actively coordinating with the relevant local authorities to ascertain the safety and well-being of the Malaysian community in the affected areas,” it said in a statement.

“At this preliminary stage, there have been no reports of Malaysian nationals affected by the disaster.”

The embassy advised Malaysians residing in or travelling to the affected areas in the Philippines to remain vigilant, move to higher ground immediately if they are near the coast and strictly follow all evacuation orders and safety instructions issued by the Philippine authorities.

It said Malaysians should register and regularly update their contact details through the e-Konsular portal at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my to facilitate timely communication and consular assistance.

Malaysians may contact the Malaysian Embassy in Manila on +63-2-8662-8200 or its emergency helpline on +63-961-077-8113.

The embassy may also be contacted by e-mail at mwmanila@kln.gov.my. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK