Sabah pupils, teachers walk for two days on rain-soaked mud track to get to school

KOTA KINABALU - A group of pupils and their two teachers had to walk for two days on a rain-soaked mud track to get to Sekolah Kebangsaan Magandai, their school in Sabah’s interior Kota Marudu district.

Their unfortunate experience following a vehicle breakdown has sparked an outcry online, prompting a minister from the Malaysian state to pledge to address the issue.

In a Facebook post on Jan 17, one of the teachers, who goes by the handle Moniq Cfrndz, shared two video clips showing at least three pupils who had to walk on the mud track while carrying umbrellas and some bags.

Their faces, hair, clothes and shoes were all stained with mud.

The teacher explained that the group had to walk to school several days ago after their vehicle broke down due to the road conditions.

They could not reach their destination the same day, as it was challenging to navigate the muddy terrain safely in the rain, so they spent the night in a hut before continuing with their journey the next day.

The teacher said in another post on Jan 19 that the youngest among the pupils is just six years old.