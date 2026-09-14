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Sabah Parks mulls over hefty fine and lawsuit against Croat rescued on Mount Kinabalu

The Croatian was reported to have fallen from a slope while scaling Malaysia’s highest mountain without a permit or a guide, and called for emergency assistance on Sept 6.

KOTA KINABALU – Sabah Parks is targeting a maximum fine and civil suit against a Croatian man who allegedly broke the law and used an unauthorised route up Mount Kinabalu last week.

The 46-year-old also posed a risk-fraught challenge to rescuers when he fell down a slope en route to the 4,095m summit, forcing them to scale a slippery and uncharted path to reach him.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Jafry Arifin said that based on updates from Sabah Parks, the man is still under police detention while being treated in hospital.

He said the climber was initially taken to Hospital Ranau before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu and then to a private hospital.

He said a report was lodged during the search and rescue operation, and Sabah Parks has opened an investigation paper.

“It has also appointed a prosecuting officer to handle this case. Investigations are still ongoing so the compound amount or next course of action have yet to be determined,” Jafry said on Sept 14.

However, the target is to set a maximum fine and possibly a civil suit, he added.

He said Sabah Parks was working with the police on the matter, and that the man’s passport has been impounded.

The Croatian was reported to have fallen from a slope while scaling Malaysia’s highest mountain without a permit or a guide, and called for emergency assistance on Sept 6.

Rescue efforts were mounted and he was finally brought down to safety on the night of Sept 10 , with some injuries including fractures on parts of his body. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK