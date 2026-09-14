Straitstimes.com header logo

Sabah Parks mulls over hefty fine and lawsuit against Croat rescued on Mount Kinabalu

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The Croatian was reported to have fallen from a slope while scaling Malaysia’s highest mountain without a permit or a guide, and called for emergency assistance on Sept 6.

The Croatian was reported to have fallen from a slope while scaling Malaysia’s highest mountain without a permit or a guide, and called for emergency assistance on Sept 6.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

  • Sabah Parks plans to impose a maximum fine and file a civil suit against a Croatian man who climbed Mount Kinabalu using an unauthorised route and without a permit.
  • The man fell down a slope, endangering rescuers who had to use a slippery, uncharted path to reach him during the rescue operation.
  • He remains under police detention and medical treatment, with his passport impounded; investigations and legal proceedings are ongoing, according to Sabah's Tourism Minister Jafry Arifin.

AI generated

KOTA KINABALU – Sabah Parks is targeting a maximum fine and civil suit against a Croatian man who allegedly broke the law and used an unauthorised route up Mount Kinabalu last week.

The 46-year-old also posed a risk-fraught challenge to rescuers when he fell down a slope en route to the 4,095m summit, forcing them to scale a slippery and uncharted path to reach him.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Jafry Arifin said that based on updates from Sabah Parks, the man is still under police detention while being treated in hospital.

He said the climber was initially taken to Hospital Ranau before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu and then to a private hospital.

He said a report was lodged during the search and rescue operation, and Sabah Parks has opened an investigation paper.

“It has also appointed a prosecuting officer to handle this case. Investigations are still ongoing so the compound amount or next course of action have yet to be determined,” Jafry said on Sept 14.

However, the target is to set a maximum fine and possibly a civil suit, he added.

He said Sabah Parks was working with the police on the matter, and that the man’s passport has been impounded.

The Croatian was reported to have fallen from a slope while scaling Malaysia’s highest mountain without a permit or a guide, and called for emergency assistance on Sept 6.

Rescue efforts were mounted and he was finally brought down to safety on the night of Sept 10, with some injuries including fractures on parts of his body. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Malaysia’s Sabah on haze alert as air quality in state capital hits unhealthy level
Malaysia tightens hiking rules to reduce accidents, search and rescue ops
See more on

Malaysia

Sabah/Sarawak/Labuan

Mountains

Parks/Nature reserves

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.