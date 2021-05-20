Sabah on high alert after Abu Sayyaf terrorists shot

KOTA KINABALU • Security forces in Sabah are on high alert over possible retaliation by the Abu Sayyaf, which is linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), after five of its members were gunned down by police in a shootout.

Sabah police have issued a red alert, as they fear the killings at a mangrove swamp squatter colony in the south-western Beaufort district - about 90km from state capital Kota Kinabalu - on Monday morning could spark retaliation by the remaining members of the terror group or its sympathisers.

Those killed were notorious Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Mabar Binda and foot soldiers Jurakhdam Binda, Alsimar Sukarno and Abhirham Samsula @ Samsed.

It is believed the fifth suspect, who has yet to be identified, acted as a transporter and food provider.

The shootout came barely a week after Mabar escaped a police dragnet, which saw the arrests of eight members of the cell, including his brother Muayyar and another sub-commander, Sansibar Besion.

The Binda brothers and Sansibar are wanted by the Filipino authorities for a spate of murders and kidnappings, and are described as "ruthless". They have been involved in clashes with the Philippine military over the past decade that saw them beheading a Filipino marine soldier, as well as the killing of a kidnapped Dutch national in May 2019.

It is believed that the group began to slip into Sabah late last year by sending their families to the Malaysian state first as the Philippine military pursued them in their home base of Jolo.

The Abu Sayyaf gunmen were believed to have entered Sabah earlier this year and joined their families in Beaufort.

State police commissioner Hazani Ghazali said they believed the group and those arrested were not linked to any kidnap-for-ransom crimes in Sabah. He added: "We are still investigating any possible criminal involvements in Sabah and will forward the investigation papers to the Attorney-General for further action. They could also be sent back as illegal immigrants."

On the shootout, Commissioner Hazani said it happened when the Abu Sayyaf gunmen started to fire at the police team who moved into their hideout at the swamp near Taman Sri Arjuna, about 100km from the state capital.

"Our men had to return fire due to safety reasons," he said, adding that two Colt.45 pistols and three machetes were among the weapons seized.

In an earlier operation last week, 37 people - including eight Abu Sayyaf members - were nabbed in the same area.

Comm Hazani said the squatter colony set up by these suspects would be demolished after investigations are completed.

Asked how these terrorists had managed to slip into Sabah and why they chose Beaufort as their base of operations, he said the police were still investigating but believed they had entered Sabah waters using pump boats with the help of sources and sympathisers.

He also warned the public, especially sympathisers, to refrain from helping suspected Abu Sayyaf members.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK