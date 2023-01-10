Sabah leaders must decide who will lead the state, says Malaysia PM Anwar

KOTA KINABALU - Sabah’s political leaders will have to decide who will lead the state to end the political turmoil.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the state capital to meet political leaders on Monday night and said he would not interfere with Sabah’s political decisions.

“The situation is getting better. Zahid and I are finding the best formula for Sabah. The state leaders will decide...we can only give advice,” he said, referring to Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi.

It is understood that Datuk Seri Anwar did not give the state leaders any time frame to settle the issue.

Mr Anwar arrived in Sabah on Monday night from his first official overseas visit to Indonesia as prime minister. He arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport around 10pm. Zahid, who is also Umno’s president, arrived in Kota Kinabalu on Monday evening.

Both met the state leaders immediately after Mr Anwar arrived. However, it is not clear what was suggested to resolve the high-stakes political games.

It is understood that on the table for discussion is the creation of a “unity government”, but the question is what shape and form are agreeable to all at the state level as all four parties are part of Mr Anwar’s unity government at the federal level.

It is understood that embattled Chief Minister Hajiji Noor’s Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is offering to maintain the status quo on the GRS-Barisan Nasional pact, but with the inclusion of Sabah Pakatan Harapan.

On the other side, Barisan – led by its state chairman Bung Moktar Radin – is pushing for a unity government that also includes Parti Warisan led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) led by Datuk Peter Anthony.

Raising the stakes from the opposing bench, the Barisan-Warisan-KDM camp is widely speculated to be asking for Datuk Seri Hajiji to be replaced with anyone else.

They even would not object to GRS’ Sabah Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Jeffrey Kitingan as an option.

Political analyst Tony Paridi Bagang said it would be a major test for Mr Anwar to do something without being seen as interfering in state politics.

“This will be a litmus test for Anwar’s ability to mediate and reach an amicable solution to the current political crisis,” said Mr Bagang, a Sabah Universiti Teknologi Mara lecturer.

“He needs to be politically neutral to avoid the perception that KL/Putrajaya is dictating local politics here.”