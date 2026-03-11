Sabah leaders condemn online post showing defaced Quran stepped on

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the alleged act was an attempt to hurt the feelings of Muslims.

- Sabah leaders on March 11 condemned a social media post believed to be from a user in Sabah, showing someone allegedly stepping on a Quran that was defaced with offensive drawings.

State Minister of Local Government and Housing Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the alleged act was an attempt to tarnish the dignity of the religion and to hurt the feelings of Muslims, describing it as “disrespectful, extreme”.

Datuk Arifin, who is in charge of the state’s Islamic affairs, said the authorities would investigate the matter and there would be no compromise on any act that insults Islam.

“Firm legal action must be taken against those involved.

“I urge the authorities – particularly the Sabah Islamic Religious Council, the Sabah Islamic Affairs Department, police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission – to investigate and take appropriate action,” he said.

He urged the public to remain calm and patient to allow proper investigations to be done.

Sabah UMNO Secretary Samasuddin Yusop said the party took a serious view of the alleged incident shared on social media.

“The act of stepping on and defiling the holy book of Muslims is extreme, irresponsible, and has the potential to spark tension among the multi-religious and multi-ethnic communities of the state, who have long lived in harmony,” he said.

He said Sabah UMNO fully supports Dr Arifin’s view that the matter cannot be compromised and must be thoroughly investigated by the authorities.

“As a state renowned for its communal harmony, Sabah must not allow any party to provoke religious sensitivities or disrupt public peace,” he added.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Mustapha Sakmud said that such criminal acts were uncivilised and especially disrespectful in the month of Ramadan.

“This does not reflect the culture of Sabah. We place great importance on harmony within our different races and religions,” the Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman said.

On March 10, Threads user @Hasrul_Zulkifli shared a screenshot of the alleged Quran desecration by an individual from Sabah. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK