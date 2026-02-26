Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Flood victims are currently housed in 146 shelters while over 27 schools remain closed.

KOTA KINABALU – Ongoing floods in Sabah, Malaysia, have forced 4,458 villagers out of their homes over the past two days.

These victims from Sook, Sipitang, Beaufort, Membakut and Tenom are being temporarily housed in 146 shelters. Evacuation numbers in Beaufort and Tenom are expected to rise further.

As at 4pm on Feb 26 , the Civil Defence Force recorded 1,231 people from 384 households taking shelter in Beaufort and 2,406 from 795 families in Tenom.

In Sook, Sipitang and Membakut, numbers remain static for now as weather conditions have improved.

The floods have disrupted essential services, forcing the postponement of operations at government offices and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) branch in Beaufort.

Over 27 schools remain closed , though students sitting major examinations like STPM – equivalent to Singapore’s GCE A levels – have been assisted by rescuers to reach their exam centres.

Meanwhile, northern districts such as Paitan, Pitas and Kota Marudu are still struggling to recover from devastating floods last week. Residents returning home are faced with damaged houses and the loss of almost all belongings.

Non-governmental organisations, local leaders and individuals have begun coordinating aid missions, providing food, water and daily essentials, while social media campaigns are being used to raise awareness and funds for the victims. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK