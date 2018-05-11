Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman announces new state Cabinet

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has announced his new line-up of cabinet ministers for the state after being sworn into office on Thursday (May 10).

Musa said 10 people - Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, Datuk Hajiji Noor, Sabah STAR's Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Bobbey Suan, Datuk Ellron Angin, Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Masiung Banah, Datuk Musbah Jamli and Datuk Anita Baranting - have been selected for various ministerial posts.

Masidi, Hajiji and Jeffrey will be the deputy chief ministers and serve as Tourism, Culture and Environment, Infrastructure Development and Agriculture ministers respectively.

Bobbey is the new Special Tasks minister while Ellron is the Rural Development minister, Bolkiah the Industrial Development minister, Jahid the Local Government and Housing and Masiung is the Youth and Sports minister.

Musbah will be in charge of information technology while the state's sole female minister - Anita - will be tasked with women, family and community development.

"I will announce the assistant ministers and six nominated assemblymen among other things later on," Musa said.

He thanked the people for choosing their candidates as well as Sabah STAR for joining them to form the state government.

Musa also pledged to serve the rakyat and work with the Federal Government.

"I am sure we will be able to work together for the people," he said.

Asked about Jeffrey's statement that the new state government will disband Umno in Sabah to make way for a new localised party, Musa said it has not been decided.

"There might be change in the party but it has not been decided," he said adding they will think of what is good for the rakyat before making any decision.