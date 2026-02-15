Sabah body parts murder: Son tells of alleged heartbreak, money dispute that led to mum’s death

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU - Two days after a woman was found chopped into seven pieces, her son went on a TikTok broadcast telling a story of broken love, money for separation, harassment and brutal murder.

The man claimed that his mother, whose body parts were found by garbage collectors, had ended her engagement with her then fiance and married another man.

“He (ex-fiance) agreed to end the engagement but he wanted RM7,000 (S$2,260). Mama already paid,” he claimed in his broadcast on Feb 13, after the arrest of a 71-year-old man and his 19-year-old son.

The remains of his 44-year-old mother, who held an IMM13 immi­­gration pass (issued to Filipino refugees in the 1970s), were found in two dustbins near the Indah Permai shop-houses in Sepanggar near Kota Kinabalu on Feb 12.

She was laid to rest on Feb 13.

“Mama’s body was still incomplete. We had to proceed with the burial because further delay was not possible. What was missing were her left leg and right arm.”

Her son alleged that the end of the engagement was the beginning of a conflict that ended in his mother’s death. He claimed his mother and the man had had many arguments during their three-month engagement.

“Mama then decided not to continue. The man came to meet her siblings and agreed to break off the engagement but asked for RM7,000. Mama paid up,” he claimed. His mother married another man last month.

He said his mother attended a gathering on Feb 11, came home and then went out again to meet “someone”.

“At around 5pm to 6pm, my mother could no longer be reached. Phone calls and messages went unanswered, and her phone was no longer active.

“The next day, the family was informed about the discovery of a woman’s body. There were posts on social media showing the body parts. I recognised my mother’s hand. It was definitely my mother’s hand,” he said.

On Feb 13, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the 71-year-old man had admitted killing the woman while arguing over the use of the engagement money and her marriage to another man.

“We believe that the motive is jealousy and dissatisfaction. The suspect claimed the victim had used his money during the engagement but they did not get married,” he added.

Mr Jauteh said an axe was likely used in the murder.

“According to our information, the man’s son was outside the house when the argument took place inside,” Mr Jauteh said.

The father was picked up from the Queen Elizabeth hospital emergency unit on Feb 12 while the son was arrested at an apartment later that night. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK