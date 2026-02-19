Straitstimes.com header logo

Sabah body parts murder: Search ongoing for dismembered victim’s arm and leg

The woman’s dismembered body parts were found at two bin sites at Taman Indah Permai shophouses on Feb 12.

A woman’s arm, severed at the shoulder, was found at a dumpsite in Indah Permai on Feb 12.

KOTA KINABALU The police are still looking for the last two missing body parts of

a dismembered murder victim

.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said the main suspect, a 71-year-old man, has given them the approximate location and efforts to find the remains are ongoing.

“As it is still early in the investigation, there are details we cannot reveal at the moment,” he told the media after launching the annual traffic safety operation Ops Selamat in conjunction with Chinese New Year on Feb 18.

The two missing parts are an arm and a leg.

Four suspects, a father and his three children, are still under remand to help the investigation, and the victim’s post-mortem result is also pending, Superintendent Syed Lot said.

Once the investigation papers are completed, they will be referred to the prosecution for further instructions, he added.

It was reported earlier that a woman’s arm, severed at the shoulder, was found at a dumpsite in Indah Permai at around 6.30am on Feb 12.

More body parts were discovered at several other locations with the help of the police K9 unit.

A main suspect was subsequently arrested, followed by his son and later two other children.

The victim was said to be a woman in her 40s.

The murder has been linked to jealousy, a dispute over repayment of an engagement dowry and other issues. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

