Sabah body parts murder: Daughters of main murder suspect arrested

The woman’s dismembered body parts were found at two bin sites at Taman Indah Permai shophouses on Feb 12.

– Two daughters of the 71-year-old main suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found dismembered were arrested on Feb 15.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman said that the two women, aged 29 and 21, were arrested on Feb 15 in Sepanggar and Inanam to assist investigations.

He added that swift action by the police also led to the seizure of mobile phones, clothing, a pair of gloves, a machete and a vehicle.

However, Superintendent Syed Lot did not confirm whether the machete was the murder weapon or if it was used in the mutilation of the woman’s body.

The main suspect, who was arrested at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital on Feb 12, is recovering in the hospital’s emergency unit pending police questioning.

Besides the main suspect, police also arrested his 19-year-old son on Feb 12, who is currently under remand.

Based on initial investigations, the woman’s death is believed to be linked to jealousy and a dispute over RM7,000 (S$2,264.25) in engagement gifts. T HE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK