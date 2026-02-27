Sabah body parts murder: 71-year-old man charged with murder, dismemberment of fiancee, 44

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU – A 71-year-old man was charged in Malaysia’s Magistrate’s Court on Feb 27 with the murder of his former fiancee, whose dismembered body was found in dustbins at several locations in the Indah Permai township in Sepanggar.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Piluta Samad, who was brought before Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus.

Piluta is charged with murdering Hamidah Husin @ Lisa, 44, on Feb 11, 2026, between 6pm and 7pm, at an unnumbered house in Kampung Sri Kenangan, Jalan Sepanggar, in Malaysia.

The case will be transferred to the High Court, where he will enter his plea on the murder charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He faces the death penalty or life imprisonment of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, if convicted.

On Feb 26, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed that police investigations into the brutal murder had been completed and that the prosecution would file charges.

He said that the key suspect’s three children could be called as prosecution witnesses during the trial.

On Feb 12, City Hall garbage collectors discovered human body parts while carrying out routine duties in Indah Permai, Sepanggar, at about 6.30am.

Police arrested the key suspect at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here the same evening, where he was being treated for a health condition. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK