S’porean father and son swept away by waves in Desaru: Body of dad found, teen son rescued

The body of a Singaporean man who was swept away by strong currents and went missing in the waters off Desaru Coast in Johor on Dec 27 has been found.

Mr Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong’s body was found by the security guard of a nearby hotel at 5.30am on Dec 28, Penawar Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Masri Ibrahim told The Straits Times.

The body was found about 5km from where he drowned and was identified by his wife, added Mr Masri.

Mr Tan, 49, had been holidaying with his wife and 16-year-old son in the Johor beach town.

On Dec 27, he entered the water with his son at the beach next to the Westin Desaru Resort in Kota Tinggi, where they were borth hit by waves, Malaysian media reported.

His son was rescued by members of the public and was conscious when taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital before search and rescue officers arrived on the scene, said Mr Masri in a statement on Dec 27.

The incident was reported to the authorities at about 12.30pm that day and 17 rescuers were deployed, he added.

A red flag had also been raised at the beach to warn visitors against swimming due to rough seas, he said.

In response to queries from ST, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said MFA had been rendering consular assistance to the bereaved family through the Singapore Consulate General in Johor Bahru.

“MFA would also like to thank the Johor Fire and Rescue Department for their search and rescue efforts over the last two days,” the spokesman added.