S’pore start-up Charged Asia revs up consumer interest in its e-bikes in Indonesia with rental option

CIKUPA, Indonesia – Electric motorcycle manufacturer Charged Asia is charging forward, saying it is the first Singapore brand to get its vehicles on Indonesia’s roads, leading the race against at least three local firms.

The start-up has ambitious plans to sell 10 million electric motorcycles (e-motos) in South-east Asia in the next decade, including a launch in Singapore by the end of the year.

Since it was founded in March 2022, Charged Asia has managed to get about 1,500 of its vehicles on the roads in Jakarta, its co-founder Joel Chang said. The e-motos can be charged at users’ homes through portable devices that connect to regular electrical sockets.

The majority of the e-bikes are used by delivery riders and ojols – riders who are in the online motorcycle taxi business.

Speaking on Monday to The Straits Times in his company’s manufacturing plant in Cikupa, an industrial area about 90 minutes away from central Jakarta, Mr Chang said the first bikes hit the roads at the start of this year.

The speedy start that Charged Asia has had, despite being the youngest Singaporean firm to enter the Indonesian electric vehicle (EV) market, is due to the fact that it is not building its products from the ground up, he added.

Instead, it partners with trusted and renowned suppliers. For instance, it works with Chinese battery company CATL, and Australian firm Vmoto to co-develop the bikes.

“In terms of timing, we need to move fast. The solutions to problems we have are right in front of us. That’s why we chose to work with reputable people and technology, with a good track record, in order to move fast,” said Mr Chang.

The problems he was referring to include climate change and pollution, which motivated him to get into the EV business in Indonesia.

Jakarta earlier this month topped the list as the most polluted city in the world, having consistently ranked among the top 10 since May, according to data by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir.

Charged Asia is Mr Chang’s third foray into the field after spending more than a decade working for a German car manufacturer, including stints in China. He previously worked in two other Singaporean start-ups building e-motos in Indonesia: Scorpio Electric from 2017 to 2019, and Ion Mobility from 2019 to 2021.

Spending so many years in Indonesia appears to have paid off for him, as he told ST about an “innovative” solution – a subscription model – that he and his team came up with to overcome the perception that e-motos are costly, and rev up greater consumer interest in the firm’s products.