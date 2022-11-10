Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali next week, Moscow’s embassy in Indonesia said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that (foreign minister) Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20. President Putin’s programme is still being worked out, he could participate virtually,” said Ms Yulia Tomskaya, the embassy’s chief of protocol.

US President Joe Biden, who has called Mr Putin a “war criminal”, previously said he had no intention of meeting Mr Putin at the summit if he attended.

The decision, which follows months of speculation, comes as Moscow is suffering losses in its Ukraine campaign and as the Kremlin tries to shield itself from Western condemnation at the November 15-16 summit.

Russia on Wednesday ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine in a further setback in the face of Kyiv’s counter-offensive.

Moscow’s top diplomat walked out of a July G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali after officials roundly condemned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Host Indonesia pursues a neutral foreign policy and has rebuffed Western calls to disinvite Russia from the summit and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in an interview with the Financial Times said Russia was welcome at the summit, which he feared would be overshadowed by a “very worrying” rise in international tensions.

“The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It’s meant to be about economics and development,” he was quoted as saying.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said he would not take part if Mr Putin does, and was expected to join virtually.

A number of other world leaders are due to attend the summit that starts on Nov 15, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. AFP, REUTERS