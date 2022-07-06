Russia FM Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws during Vietnam visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) meeting his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi on July 6, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
13 min ago

HANOI (REUTERS) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday (July 6) called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner".

Mr Lavrov was speaking through a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi.

His comments come as Russia has been accused by Western countries of breaching international law through its invasion of Ukraine. European Union leaders have urged Moscow to abide by an order by the international court of justice telling Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

"Vietnam is a key partner (of Russia) in Asean... and the two countries' relations are based on history and their common fight for justice," Mr Lavrov said at the meeting, referring to the Association of South-east Asian Nations.

Vietnam and Russia have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Hanoi has not so far condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Mr Lavrov's visit to Hanoi comes as the two nations mark the 10th anniversary of their "comprehensive strategic partnership".

The Russian foreign minister is due to fly on to Indonesia to attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers this week.

More On This Topic
Russia's Lavrov says Western arms supplies dragging out conflict
Russia's closest friend in South-east Asia lies low amid Ukraine war

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top