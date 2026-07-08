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PHUKET - A Russian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport on July 8 after customs officers found cannabis flowers and cannabis resin hidden in two suitcases as he was preparing to leave Thailand, the authorities said.

The arrest took place inside the international departure terminal of Phuket International Airport .

Customs officer Rawin Kanokakorn and an arresting team inspected two blue BP WORLD wheeled suitcases weighing a combined 8kg. The luggage belonged to Sergei Chalabari, 30, a Russian national, according to officials.

During the search, officers found 35 vacuum-sealed packs of cannabis flowers with a total gross weight of 11.4kg, together with 12 packs of cannabis resin with a total gross weight of 6.2kg. The items were allegedly concealed inside the two suitcases, which were also seized as evidence.

During initial questioning, the suspect admitted that the suitcases and all seized items belonged to him.

Officials then informed him of a charge of attempting to smuggle goods out of the kingdom without passing through customs procedures. He was detained and handed over, together with the seized items, to investigators at Sakhu Police Station for legal proceedings.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Pol Col Salan Sankhisasanakun, superintendent of Sakhu Police Station, and Pol Lt Col Rattanawut Nukaew, deputy superintendent for investigation at Sakhu Police Station.

Customs officers involved in the operation were led by Nucha Jeeradit, chief of the Phuket Airport Customs House; Thanomjit Burirak, director of the customs control division; and Charoenporn Jaengwansuk, chief of the investigation and suppression section.

Pol Capt Chaphinya Surithamkul, deputy investigation inspector at Sakhu Police Station, received the suspect for further legal action. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK