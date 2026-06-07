Russian drug suspects arrested in Bali after high-speed car chase

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The pair were arrested after trying to smuggle close to 8kg of hashish into Bali, the National Narcotics Agency said.

BALI – The Indonesian authorities arrested two Russian nationals suspected of smuggling drugs into Bali after a high-speed car chase on the popular resort island, an official said on June 7.

The 52-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were arrested after trying to smuggle close to 8kg of hashish – a concentrated cannabis product – in a suitcase from Thailand, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) said in a statement.

“We have seized the evidence, 7.8kg of hashish,” BNN chief Suyudi Ario Seto said.

The woman, identified by her initials “KK”, arrived in Indonesian capital Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport before driving to Bali in a rental vehicle to meet the man at a seaport on June 5.

The agency said the man, identified by his initials “SK”, picked up the woman and dropped her off, along with the case, at an unidentified location before attempting to flee.

Officials pursued the man, and said he had been driving recklessly and hit several pedestrians before being stopped by the authorities.

Both were taken into custody on June 5, the agency said, without providing further details.

An investigation to determine whether the pair are part of a larger syndicate is under way, BNN said.

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

There are dozens of traffickers on death row. Indonesia last carried out the death sentence in 2016, when one Indonesian and three Nigerians convicted of drug offences were executed by firing squad.

Two British men were sentenced earlier in 2026 to nine and 11 years in prison, respectively, after they were found guilty of smuggling cocaine into Bali. AFP