RTS Link commuters can clear immigration in seconds, says project director

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The upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link is set to begin operating in early 2027.

JOHOR BAHRU – Commuters using the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, set to begin operating in early 2027, are expected to clear immigration in a matter of seconds.

RTS Link project director Zulkifli Mohamed said commuters would first go through body scanners before proceeding to the e-gate to clear immigration at the Bukit Chagar integrated immigration, customs and quarantine (ICQ) complex.

“There are 100 e-gate lanes at the ICQ complex, which are designed to support immigration clearance by QR code or passport,” he said during a media briefing at the building on Aug 17.

He added that the body scanners would be able to detect prohibited items as travellers walk through them.

“If the scanner detects suspicious elements, the operator will guide the traveller to a second counter for further checks to avoid disrupting traffic flow,” he said.

Apart from that, the ICQ complex is also equipped with facilities like a nursing room, surau (prayer houses) and self-service ticket kiosks, said Zulkifli.

He added that the ICQ complex also houses agencies such as the Border Control and Protection Agency, and the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department for monitoring and enforcement purposes.

“Transport Minister Anthony Loke is also expected to visit the complex to look at the progress of the RTS Link on Aug 18,” he added.

In addition to the 100 e-gate lanes, Bukit Chagar ICQ complex is equipped with 10 security scree­ning lanes for body checks, 18 baggage scanners and dedica­ted lanes for passengers travelling without luggage, all aimed at minimising bottlenecks and ensu­ring smooth passenger flow.

RTS Link, scheduled to begin operations on Jan 1, 2027, is a 4km shuttle service that connects Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North in Singapore.

Once opened, it is expected to fundamentally transform the commute for the 350,000 people who currently use the Causeway, one of the busiest border crossings in the world, daily.

The system is designed to handle 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a projected daily ridership of 40,000. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK