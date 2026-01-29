Royal Thai Air Force aircraft crashes in Chiang Mai; two pilots killed

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Royal Thai Air Force said the accident occurred at around 10.30am in Ban Huay Fang village.

– The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) confirmed that its AT-6 two-seat light attack aircraft crashed during a training flight in Jom Thong district, Chiang Mai, killing both pilots.

The RTAF said it was deploying officials to inspect the scene.

Thewarit Songtham Foundation rescue worker Nattanon Metula said Royal Thai Air Force rescue personnel had arrived at the scene.

The bodies had not been moved and the area was cordoned off. The two pilots’ bodies were trapped in the aircraft, but a detailed search had not yet been carried out.

Rescuers were notified of the AT-6 crash by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre at 10.48am, with the location given as Ban Duai Muang Fang Sai, Mae Soi sub-district, Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai.

When they arrived, the aircraft was fully ablaze. Debris was scattered, but not extensively, across an area of about 20m. The site is forested, with a crater about 10m deep.

The crash site is almost 1km from the road, and can only be reached by walking up a hillside along a villagers’ forest trail in the area.

Mr Rattanamongkol Phattanakiatchiwin, who was nearby, said he witnessed the incident.

He said that while watering a vegetable plot, he heard an aircraft approaching. When he looked up, he saw it diving nose-first into the ground. He then heard two explosions, even though he was more than 1km from the crash site.

The RTAF gave only the designation AT-6TH, but based on that designation , it is understood to refer to the AT-6TH Wolverine light attack aircraft.

The RTAF has eight AT-6TH Wolverines assigned to combat/attack missions at Chiang Mai Air Base.

The RTAF also has 12 T-6TH Texan II aircraft used exclusively for pilot training at Kamphaeng Saen Air Base.

Based on photos widely published by news websites, the aircraft appears to bear tail number 41105 and the “shark mouth” livery, indicating it is a Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverine light attack aircraft of the RTAF.

The aircraft is part of 411 Squadron, Wing 41, based in Chiang Mai.

As at August 2025, the RTAF had completed commissioning of all eight aircraft in this fleet, making Thailand the first international operator of this modern light attack platform. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK