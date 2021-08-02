For Subscribers
News analysis
Royal rebuke hits Muhyiddin's popularity rather than legitimacy
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is under pressure in Parliament where his majority is in doubt while feuding with the palace at the same time, is banking on an accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign and an improving economy to ride out the storm.
He appears less concerned with questions about his legitimacy than with the political implications of his problems ahead of fresh polls, expected within months.