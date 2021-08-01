News analysis

Royal rebuke hits Muhyiddin's popularity rather than legitimacy

Malaysia Bureau Chief
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is banking on an accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign and an improving economy to ride out the storm.PHOTO: MUHYIDDIN YASSIN/FACEBOOK
  • Published
    1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is under pressure in Parliament with his majority in doubt while feuding with the palace at the same time, is now banking on an accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign and an improving economy to ride out the storm.

He appears less concerned with questions about his legitimacy than the political implications of his problems ahead of fresh polls expected within months.

