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Round-the-clock security at Najib’s residence to remain, says KL top cop

Members of the media outside former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, on Sept 18.

KUALA LUMPUR – Security measures at the residence of former prime minister Najib Razak in Jalan Langgak Duta remain in place round the clock, says Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus.

He said a security detail was deployed after the police were notified of the matter and would remain active until further instructions were received.

“We have provided security from the moment we received the notification and it has continued until today,” Fadil said.

“We will maintain the 24-hour security detail pending further instructions.”

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Kuala Lumpur Special Branch chief and Dang Wangi officer-in-charge of police district (OCPD) handover ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on Sept 28.

Fadil said the security detail at Najip’s residence involved personnel from the Sentul district police headquarters and the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters.

On the leadership changes within the contingent, Fadil said the appointment of Shaidatul Akmar Mohd Noor as the new Kuala Lumpur Special Branch chief would ensure continuity in the force’s leadership.

He noted that the Special Branch played an important role in maintaining the security and stability of the capital, particularly amid an increasingly dynamic security landscape.

Fadil also welcomed the appointment of Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin as the new Dang Wangi OCPD, noting that the area posed unique leadership challenges.

He expressed his appreciation to outgoing acting officers Saefuddin @ Mohd Fitri Haji Abdul Rahman and Nuzulan Mohd Din for their service.

Fadil also expressed his condolences over the passing of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad’s wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, who died at the National Heart Institute on the morning of Sept 28 . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK