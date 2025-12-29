Straitstimes.com header logo

Rosmah denies VIP jail claims for Malaysia ex-PM Najib as 1MDB legal battles continue with appeals

Rosmah Mansor said her husband, former Malaysian premier Najib Razak, is allowed basic activities such as exercise, but denied claims that he is housed in privileged conditions.

ST PHOTO: HAZLIN HASSAN

Hazlin Hassan

KUALA LUMPUR Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, on Dec 28 dismissed accusations that her husband receives special treatment in prison.

Rosmah, 74, said Najib, who is

serving a jail term

over offences linked to the 1MDB financial scandal, is allowed basic activities such as exercise, but denied claims that he is housed under privileged conditions.

On Dec 22, the High Court

dismissed Najib’s judicial review

to serve the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest. It said the alleged addendum order in 2024 by the then King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, was issued outside the constitutional framework and was therefore invalid and unenforceable.

Najib’s lawyer, Mr Farhan Shafee, has since confirmed that an

appeal was filed

on Dec 24.

When asked if Najib has a room with air-conditioning to himself, Rosmah replied: “No, there isn’t. It’s the same.

“But it’s not like there are six people in one room or anything,” she said during an interview with The Straits Times and other media.

Rosmah said security precautions have been taken for his safety, but this does not amount to preferential treatment.

Opposition parties Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in March 2024 called on the Home Ministry to explain the alleged special treatment accorded to Najib, who is currently serving his sentence in Kajang Prison, just outside KL.

Their remarks came after preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussin, who also served time in the prison for nine months, alleged that he saw Najib being given “very special treatment”, such as not being required to wear prison attire.

In August 2022, a photograph also went viral for purportedly showing a cell for VIPs equipped with shelves, beds and a table. Malaysia’s Prisons Department denied the claim.

In the past, detention conditions for prominent political figures have varied.

Current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was imprisoned before being pardoned in 2018, was known to have, on at least one occasion, watched television coverage of political events while under detention.

Rosmah said her family continues to visit Najib, 72, regularly and takes their five grandchildren to see him, adding that while she worries about his health, she believes he is coping.

“He is quite self-sufficient because he has gone to boarding school,” she said, noting that he has a healthy diet. Najib went to Malvern College in Britain for his secondary schooling in the late 60s.

She acknowledged that public criticism accusing her of being the cause of her husband’s downfall has been painful.

“Of course, I feel hurt. But what is important is that my friends believe in me... I know that we are not like what they think we are. It’s impossible to control everybody’s mouths,” she said.

She also criticised those whom she said had celebrated the two court decisions that went against Najib.

“Don’t laugh, not just at me, but don’t laugh at other people’s misfortunes. It’s not good,” she said.

The High Court on Dec 26 sentenced Najib to 15 years’ jail over 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering. Najib’s legal team said an appeal would be filed on Dec 29.

Najib is currently serving a six-year prison sentence which began on Aug 23, 2022, over another 1MDB-related case. He was initially sentenced to 12 years in jail, but it was

halved by royal pardon

in February 2024.

Rosmah herself was

convicted by the High Court

on Sept 1, 2022, on three corruption charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM970 million (S$307.8 million). A stay of execution was granted pending appeal, a process that remains ongoing.

On Sept 17, 2025, Malaysia’s Court of Appeal

dismissed her bid to recuse the High Court judge

who presided over her trial, ruling that there was no evidence of bias. Her appeal to recuse the judge is scheduled to be heard by the Federal Court on Feb 25.

Separately, she was

acquitted by the High Court

in December 2024 in a case involving 17 money laundering charges.

Hazlin Hassan is Malaysia correspondent at The Straits Times.

