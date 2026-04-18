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RON95, diesel supply disrupted at some Malaysian Caltex stations

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Caltex Malaysia said affected states include Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Kelantan, with disruptions expected to last several days.

Caltex Malaysia said affected states include Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Kelantan, with disruptions expected to last several days.

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Caltex service stations in several states have been hit by RON95 petrol and diesel supply disruptions.

Caltex Malaysia said affected states include Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Kelantan, with disruptions expected to last several days.

“(The supply disruptions) are due to unexpected delays at the port, which impacts our scheduled deliveries.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” the company said in a statement shared on its Facebook page on April 17.

The US-Israeli war with Iran stands as the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Iran’s interruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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