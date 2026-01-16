Rolex watches, jewellery: Over $15m of assets seized in 2 probes involving Malaysia’s military

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA – More than RM50 million (S$15.85 million) worth of cash, assets and money from frozen accounts were seized in two high-profile investigations involving the Malaysian military.

A total of 40 investigators have been assigned to handle the cases since October 2025.

In the first case on military procurements involving former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, some RM11.4 million worth of cash and assets were seized, while 75 company bank accounts were frozen.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki said the items that were seized included cash, luxury watches, jewellery, gold and even a luxury vehicle.

“A total of 75 company bank accounts were frozen, with a total value of RM32.5 million.

“Other items seized were RM4.4 million in cash, RM1.4 million in foreign currencies, 26 luxury watches – mostly Rolex – valued at RM2.3 million, jewellery and gold worth more than RM3.4 million, as well as a luxury vehicle estimated at RM360,000,” he told a press conference at the MACC headquarters on Jan 15.

Chief Commissioner Azam said the funds and assets were seized at a residence in Kuala Lumpur and another at a house in Besut, Terengganu.

“My officers had to travel to Terengganu twice to obtain the case items following intelligence gathered,” he said.

Chief Commissioner Azam said all luxury watches have been authenticated and confirmed to be genuine.

“I believe one of the watches cost about RM200,000,” he added.

In the second case, Chief Commissioner Azam said some RM8.42 million worth of cash, assets and funds in over 12 bank accounts were seized in connection with the alleged abuse of military funds involving top armed forces officers.

He said among the items seized were 66 gold bars weighing 2.49kg, three vehicles, RM1.5 million in cash and RM4.7 million in eight company accounts and four private accounts.

“Our main focus for this case is the abuse of Defence Ministry funds. Our investigation started on Oct 7, 2025,” he said.

Commenting on both investigations, Chief Commissioner Azam said the ongoing investigations involving military top brass must be completed as soon as possible, given the sensitivities involved.

He stressed that he did not receive any directive or instruction to pursue both cases.

“While the amount involved in other cases might be more, these cases are high profile and involve huge public interest,” he said.

Chief Commissioner Azam said his officers had to conduct the investigations within a tight time frame.

“They have worked tirelessly since late 2025.

“Days off or leave do not exist for them. I salute them for doing such commendable work,” he added.

He also did not rule out the possibility that more military officers would be called up in the investigations into both cases.

“We will settle both cases next week, and I will give an update.

“Give us time to wrap it up,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK