Rohingya refugees: Trapped in a half-life, yearning to break free
This is the day-to-day existence endured by nearly a million Rohingya in refugee camps in Bangladesh, after fleeing violence in Myanmar that culminated in a massacre by the military a year ago this month. The Straits Times visited to give this first-hand account.
