Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh say conditions there worse than in Myanmar: Report

BANGKOK - In 2017, a brutal military crackdown forced over 700,000 Rohingya to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh. But severe movement restrictions, violence and extortion these Muslims now face in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps are making some so desperate that they are thinking about suicide, according to a report released on Friday.

Cox Bazar is a town in the south-east coast of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh hosts about one million Rohingya refugees who have dim prospects of returning home after a February 2021 military coup plunged Myanmar into turmoil.

Although the Rohingya were regarded by Myanmar as illegal migrants and subjected to systemic discrimination prior to their 2017 exodus, many now perceive living conditions in Bangladesh refugee camps to be worse than what they had left behind in Myanmar, the report by Youth Congress Rohingya (YCR), a refugee-led civil society organisation, and Fortify Rights, a non-governmental organisation, said.

The report was based on surveys of 241 randomly-selected refugees and 54 in-depth interviews with Rohingya respondents from 30 different camps across the Cox’s Bazar district, as well as four interviews with police officers.

Members of the YCR, who conducted the interviews, chose not to be identified in the report for fear of a government backlash.

Sixty-five per cent of respondents said they believed movement restrictions in Bangladesh were worse than what they had experienced in Myanmar.

The refugees said that living in camps fenced in by barbed wire and checkpoints guarded by policemen who imposed arbitrary restrictions made it difficult for them to even move around in the camps.

But shrinking levels of food rations – cut twice this year to US$8 (S$10) per person per month, or less than 9 US cents per meal – have made the situation dire, as they try to find work outside the camps to supplement their income.

Meanwhile, a 6pm to 6am curfew – meant to maintain security in the camps – also prevents them from escaping from potential violence and criminal gangs that operate within these camps.

Among those surveyed, 81 per cent felt “not at all safe” or just “a little bit safe” in the camps.

The vast majority of respondents – 86 per cent – said that the restrictions on movement made them feel less safe in the camps.

In September 2021, Mr Mohib Ullah, a popular Rohingya community leader, was gunned down in one of the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps. His family blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed group accused of instilling fear in the camps.

In 2022, Bangladesh police charged at least 29 Rohingya – some of them ARSA members – for the murder.