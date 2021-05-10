Rocked by internal feud, Malaysia's DAP looks beyond the Lim dynasty

KUALA LUMPUR - The Democratic Action Party (DAP), a principal force in Malaysia's fractured political landscape, is embroiled in a leadership struggle threatening the dominance of the long-established father-son combo of Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng.

Election contests at the party's chapters in states across Malaysia have been close fights between candidates aligned with veteran DAP leaders, and those with the party's younger leaders that are allied with the Lims. The party will hold a national convention in June to pick a new national leadership team.