Free iPhones for waiters: Malaysia's eateries in desperate bid to woo workers

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Battered by a shortage of workers, desperate restaurant owners are turning to robot waiters or even offering Malaysians expensive iPhones if they stay in the job for six months.

Some 1,500 restaurants around the country have been forced to pull their shutters down.

Food and beverage business owners said that to cope with the severe labour crunch, it also had to reduce operating hours and cut menu items.

To make things worse, F&B workers are being lured with better offers to work in other sectors, like the plantation industry.

The shortage was largely caused by the exodus of a large number of foreign workers at the start of the pandemic.

They have not been able to come back as the government had banned the entry of new foreign workers.

While the hiring of migrant workers was re-approved recently, the process is slow, said the Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma).

Its president, Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan, said the association has been unable to plug the staff shortage with local workers, while poaching of workers is rampant.

"Some desperate employers even hire agents to help them poach workers from restaurants.

"The government has announced that employers should not retain workers' passports, so it is easy for the workers to walk away.

"Employers who have paid the levy, insurance and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions can only watch helplessly," Mr Jawahar said.

On Sunday, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said an identity card by sector will be introduced to address the problem of foreign workers switching to other sectors arbitrarily.

This will still not stop intra-sector poaching, said Mr Jawahar.

Instead, Mr Jawahar said Presma and the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association (Primas) have suggested several times that the i-Kad be reintroduced.