Robot security guard reports for duty at KL’s bus terminal

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KUALA LUMPUR - The sight of security guards making their rounds on foot at buildings may be a thing of the past in the near future.

Guided by artificial intelligence (AI), guarding may instead roll on wheels equipped with advanced features such as facial recognition, 360-degree vision and the ability to detect everything from unattended baggage to smoking offences without needing a break.

This future advancement is now being tested at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) where an AI-powered security robot went on its first public trial on June 19, working alongside human guards to help keep watch over one of the country’s busiest interstate bus hubs.

Soulsec Sdn Bhd chairman S. Shanmugamoorthy, whose company manages security at TBS, said the robot complements manned guarding services by conducting continuous patrols using intelligent video analytics to detect potential security and safety breaches in real time.

He said the robot is currently undergoing trial at TBS in Bandar Tasik Selatan with the possibility of additional units being deployed in the future.

Shanmugamoorthy said among the capabilities of the robot are facial recognition, eye-level video recording, detection of suspicious objects, pathway obstructions, overcrowding and even individuals lying on the ground who may require assistance or pose a security concern.

“When a security breach such as an unattended bag or a smoking violation is detected, it promptly alerts a security controller through our monitoring platform in the control room. The controller can assess the situation in real time and dispatch the nearest security personnel.

“Through the robot’s built-in audio system, the controller can also communicate directly with passengers or bystanders by giving instructions, warnings or guidance,” he said.

Beyond surveillance, Shanmugamoorthy said the robot also functions as a mobile emergency response unit equipped with a storage compartment that can carry a mini fire extinguisher, first aid kit and an automated external defibrillator.

“This enables security personnel to quickly access emergency equipment when responding to incidents.

“In case a fire occurs, the robot can be directed to designated exits where it broadcasts evacuation instructions and guides people towards safe escape routes,” he said.

Shamugamoorthy also said depending on its digital configuration, each security robot costs about RM150,000 (S$46,900).

He said the technology could improve the safety of security personnel during dangerous situations.

“Security robots can take over routine and physically demanding patrol duties, allowing security personnel to focus on higher-value responsibilities.

“In high-risk incidents such as armed robbery, it can be deployed to assess the situation and gather information firsthand,” he said.

Shamugamoorthy believes security robotics will become increasingly common as the security industry grapples with manpower shortages and rising labour costs, particularly foreign workers.

He said based on experiences with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it showed how technology can facilitate remote interactions with the public.

“Intelligent security solutions like these will become a daily part of the future security landscape by combining human expertise with AI to create safer public spaces,” he said.

Shanmugamoorthy added that public response has been encouraging with many passengers expressing curiosity and confidence in the use of technology to strengthen security at TBS.

Although the technology could shape the future of security management, he said the robot is currently meant to complement rather than replace security personnel.

The use of robots started gaining traction following the pandemic when some restaurants introduced robot waiters to deliver food and drinks to diners. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK