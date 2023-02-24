Robbers blow up ATM, flee with more than $100,000 in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM – Three masked robbers took just five minutes to blow open an automated teller machine (ATM) at an Ambank branch in Setia Alam, Selangor. They escaped with RM349,000 (S$105,820) in cash.

Shah Alam police officer Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said he was alerted to the incident at 6.48am on Thursday, reported New Straits Times.

“Our probe identified three suspects who were seen entering the premises. They arrived in a white car suspected to be a Mitsubishi ASX,” he said.

“The surveillance recordings were blurry and unclear as it had been sprayed with black paint.

“We are on the hunt for the suspects,” he was quoted as saying in New Straits Times.