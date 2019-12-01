Road signs in 5 languages to reflect Malacca's diversified culture

MALACCA (SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The road signs of 15 old streets located in Malacca are now displayed in five languages to reflect the characteristics of a diversified culture and multi-racial community.

The first road sign in five languages was placed at Tukang Emas Road in October last year by the Malacca state government. After gathering feedback for a year, road signs for a total of 15 streets are now in Chinese, Malay, English, Tamil and Jawi.

The council spent RM6,000 (S$1,965) to erect the new road signs - in blue and green - at the locations.

Street in Malay name is on top with a larger font in green while street name in the three other languages - Jawi, Chinese and Tamil - are written below the Malay name in the blue section. Road name in English is placed on the last row.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Tey Kok Kiew said the multi-language signage reflect the harmony in Malacca, in a bid to attract more tourists from Singapore, China, Indonesia and western countries.

Mr Tey said each old street in the Unesco world heritage site has its own history and significance. After gathering feedback from professionals, the state government decided to have five languages on the road signs.

"The state government has approved the decision in the executive councillor meeting last year. We show others that Malacca is different from others and express our friendliness to tourists from all parts of the world," he added.

Mr Tey said the state government will continue to improve the road signs including placing road signs in languages relevant to the local area in tourist zones. For example, Portuguese can be included into the road sign at the Portuguese Settlement, and Chinese for Sim Mou Yu Road.

The mayor Mansor Sudin said road signs in multiple languages are good for Malacca which is listed as Unesco world heritage site. It reflects local characteristics and also let tourists learn words in different languages.

Malay, the official language in Malaysia, is still the main language used on road signs, he said. The city council would continue to compile feedback to consider increasing the number of languages used for road signs to be another attraction for tourists for photo shoots.