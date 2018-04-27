Road rage: Motorcyclist smashes windows of pregnant woman's car in Penang

BALIK PULAU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A road accident turned ugly in Malaysia when a motorcyclist, said to be under the influence of drugs, started smashing the windows of a car driven by a pregnant woman.

It all began when the 27-year-old woman slowed down to turn right and the motorcyclist hit the left side of her car.

She wanted to lodge a police report over the 8.42am incident at Lebuh Kampung Jawa, Bayan Lepas in the state of Penang on Thursday (April 26).

She asked the man to follow her to the nearest police station but this riled up the 31-year-old. He started smashing the car's back window with a hammer, and then the other windows with his helmet.

Two videos, each less than one minute, have since gone viral.

The woman, said to be five months' pregnant, appeared traumatised by the incident. The man fled the scene.

Balik Pulau OCPD Superintendent A. Anbalagan said they picked up the man some three hours after the accident at his house in Lebuh Bukit Kecil, Bayan Lepas.

"The man has since tested positive for morphine," he said.

Supt Anbalagan said the motorcyclist had five criminal offences, including three for drugs, adding that the police were now investigating the man for committing mischief and consuming drugs.