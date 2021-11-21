Rising tide kills at least 15 people in Myanmar

YANGON (XINHUA) - At least 15 people were killed and more were missing after a rising tide swept them away in Myanmar's southeastern Mon state on Sunday morning (Nov 21), a local police officer told Xinhua.

"The tide swept away the pilgrims who were walking along the sea waterway to pay homage at a pagoda," the police officer said.

The accident took place around 7.30am local time in Thanbyuzayat town.

Search and rescue operations ordered by regional authorities for the missing people are still going on.