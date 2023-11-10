Rising star to disgraced politician: 6 things to know about Malaysian MP Syed Saddiq

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was sentenced to seven years’ jail and two strokes of the cane, and fined RM10 million (S$2.9 million) on Thursday after he was found guilty on all charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

Following the sentencing, the 30-year-old resigned as president of his own party, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), but remains as an MP while appealing his case.

Syed Saddiq has vowed to clear his name.

Here are six things to know about the poster boy for the voice of the young generation in Malaysia, whose name has managed to be on everyone’s lips - from generations X, Y to Z.

1. Youngest minister in Malaysia’s political history

At age 23, Syed Saddiq was made the Youth Chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia when Tun Mahathir Mohamad formed the party in 2016.

In 2018, Syed Saddiq was sworn in as the 18th Youth and Sports Minister under the then Pakatan Harapan government headed by Dr Mahathir.

The appointment made him the youngest Cabinet member in Malaysia at age 25.

An MP for Muar, Johor since 2018, he founded the youth-based party Muda in 2020.

2. Cat lover

Syed Saddiq became the first candidate in his party to declare his assets amounting to about RM2.81 million as at Sept 30, 2022, including the value of his two pet cats.