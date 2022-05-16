Rising inflation eats into Indonesians' buying power

Indonesian garment factory worker Praptiani has been hit hard by surging prices.

The mother of two who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name, has had to pay more for everything from cooking oil, whose price has doubled from late last year due to a scarce supply, to detergent and dishwashing liquid, whose prices have surged since April due to a value-added tax hike from 10 per cent to 11 per cent.

April was especially tough for Ms Praptiani, as the tax hike coinciding with the rise in octane 92 Pertama fuel by nearly 40 per cent.

Ms Praptiani, 43, who rides a motorbike to her workplace in Tangerang, Banten, some 30km away from her house in the same regency, told The Straits Times: "The transportation costs of my whole family soar, while my wage remains stagnant. It's really burdening me. I was still adapting to the fuel price increase, then the tax rise took effect and affected most of my daily needs."

The price upticks have not only made her spending balloon, but also eroded her purchasing power.

"With 100,000 rupiah (S$9.50), I used to be able to buy quite many necessary items. But now when I go shopping, I can only get fewer items," she said.

The latest inflation data points to risks faced by Indonesia in its post-pandemic economic recovery, as high inflation may hurt the purchasing power of millions of consumers like Ms Praptiani and push the central bank to tighten its monetary stance.

Indonesia's consumer price index was up 3.47 per cent year-on-year in April, the highest since August 2019, exceeding the consensus forecast of 3.3 per cent. The monthly inflation was mostly triggered by rising prices of food - including cooking oil, chicken and fish - fuel and air tickets. And this rise coincided with the Ramadan fasting month.

South-east Asia's largest economy grew by 5.01 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, marginally lower than the 5.02 per cent in the previous quarter, on the back of greater exports and stronger domestic consumption, primarily due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Economists from Jakarta-based securities firm Bahana Sekuritas said that with the latest gross domestic product data showing both consumption and investment expanded by 4 per cent year-on-year, Bank of Indonesia (BI) will be "focused on the weak economy rather than surging inflation".

"Note that interest rate can affect only demand (core inflation), but much of our inflationary problem today is influenced by supply and one-off increase in administered energy prices," they wrote in a research note on April 9. "There is still room for a steady BI rate this year because bringing down inflation by destructing demand is not a policy option that BI finds favourable, in our view."