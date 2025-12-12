Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Kalimantan is currently the most deforested area in Indonesia, with over 129,000ha of forest loss recorded in 2024.

JAKARTA – Deforestation driven by the expansion of pulpwood plantations is increasingly threatening Kalimantan, a new report has found, raising fears of repeating the devastating floods and landslides that recently hit northern Sumatra and claimed hundreds of lives.

The report, issued on Dec 10 by global environmental nongovernment organisation Trase, found that the pulp industry across Indonesia had cleared more than 13,000ha of natural forests throughout 2024.