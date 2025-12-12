Straitstimes.com header logo

Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view is seen of a cleared forest area under development for palm oil plantations in Kapuas Hulu district of Indonesia's West Kalimantan province July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Crack Palinggi//File Photo

Kalimantan is currently the most deforested area in Indonesia, with over 129,000ha of forest loss recorded in 2024.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAKARTA – Deforestation driven by the expansion of pulpwood plantations is increasingly threatening Kalimantan, a new report has found, raising fears of repeating the devastating floods and landslides that recently hit northern Sumatra and claimed hundreds of lives.

The report, issued on Dec 10 by global environmental nongovernment organisation Trase, found that the pulp industry across Indonesia had cleared more than 13,000ha of natural forests throughout 2024.

